Philadelphia Weather: Snow Shower Or Squall Wednesday 14 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 03:31s - Published Kate Bilo has the latest forecast. Kate Bilo has the latest forecast. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast A strong cold front moved through the area Tuesday evening. That cold front will drop our temperatures tonight and could bring a few stray flurries or a snow shower. Lows will be near 0. Wednesday will.. Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin Duration: 04:01Published 1 day ago Michael Fish's NBC 26 weather forecast Today will get a little breezy with highs in the low/mid-20s. We have a cold front approaching which could touch off a few stray afternoon flurries or stray snow shower. That cold front will drop our.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:17Published 2 days ago