Fortnite's Star Wars crossover proves just how influential the game is

Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 01:48s
Think that Fortnite is just a game?

Think again!

Turns out, it's also the perfect place to advertise and market new movies.

Just ask J.J.

Abrams, who chose to share the new "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" teaser with Fortnite fans first.
