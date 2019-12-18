Global  

Alia posts Preamble on Insta as solidarity towards students

After Sonakshi Sinha and Ishan Khatter, Alia Bhatt became the latest Bollywood star to post a picture of the Preamble to the Constitution of India, as a mark of solidarity towards nationwide students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
