Nick Ferrari challenges the health secretary on NHS nurses promise...

Victor Behrend RT @LBC : Nick Ferrari repeatedly challenges health secretary Matt Hancock on the Conservatives' NHS promise to hire 50,000 nurses after lau… 2 hours ago



Recent related videos from verified sources Hancock announces grants for student nurses in England Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced grants for student nurses of up to £8,000 per year. The funding forms part of a plan for 50,000 additional nurses in England which the government hopes will.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:50Published 3 hours ago Matt Hancock and Nicky Morgan: Tories will add 50,000 nurses to the NHS by 2025 Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Culture, Media and Sport Secretary Nicky Morgan speak at the launch of the Conservative Party election campaign poster in Westminster, central London. After unveiling.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:44Published 3 weeks ago