Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Millions of Brits cringe when looking back at an office Christmas party

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Millions of Brits cringe when looking back at an office Christmas party

Millions of Brits cringe when looking back at an office Christmas party

Millions of Brits cringe when looking back on an office Christmas party - with four in 10 confessing to a toe-curling embarrassing moment.

A study of 2,000 workers found one in 10 have been caught photocopying a body part, and a fifth have drunkenly revealed a secret they would rather have kept quiet.

Another 13 per cent have found themselves embroiled in an argument with a colleague.

And nearly 40 per cent are so worried about doing something embarrassing at this year’s party, they’re planning on remaining sober.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.