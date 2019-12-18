Millions of Brits cringe when looking back at an office Christmas party

Millions of Brits cringe when looking back on an office Christmas party - with four in 10 confessing to a toe-curling embarrassing moment.

A study of 2,000 workers found one in 10 have been caught photocopying a body part, and a fifth have drunkenly revealed a secret they would rather have kept quiet.

Another 13 per cent have found themselves embroiled in an argument with a colleague.

And nearly 40 per cent are so worried about doing something embarrassing at this year’s party, they’re planning on remaining sober.