Trump equates impeachment process to Salem Witch Trials 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCVB - Duration: 01:04s - Published Trump equates impeachment process to Salem Witch Trials "More due process was afforded to those with the Salem witch trials," Trump says about impeachment process. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Trump equates impeachment process to Salem Witch Trials HAS THE HOUSE WITH ENOUGH VOTESTO IMPEACH PRESIDENT TRUMP LATERTODAY.RANDY: PRESIDENT TRUMP FIREDBACK BEFORE TODAY’S DEBATE,SENDING A SIX PAGE LETTER TOHOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSIDENOUNCING THE ENTIRE PROCESS.BUT, ONE OF HIS COMMENTS IS NOTSITTING WELL WITH SOME INMASSACHUSETTS.THE PRESIDENT WROTE, "MORE DUEPROCESS WAS AFFORDED TO THOSEACCUSED IN THE SALEM WITCHTRIALS."THE MAYOR OF SALEM, WHO IS ADEMOCRAT, WAS QUICK TO RESPOND,SAYING, COMPARING THEIMPEACHMENT PROCEEDINGS TO THOSEFALSE TRIALS CENTURIES AGO IS ADANGEROUS MOVE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this Kethevane Gorjestani It’s a day of letters. This one’s from @realDonaldTrump to @SpeakerPelosi where the President claims “More due proc… https://t.co/rHXOklmBYt 18 hours ago