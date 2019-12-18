Stars who are earning ‘the big bucks’ on streaming projects 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:40s - Published Stars who are earning ‘the big bucks’ on streaming projects Reese Witherspoon is banking more than $1 million dollars per episode for her new streaming series The Morning Show along with her co-star Jennifer Aniston who is also pocketing the same amount for the Apple TV satire. 0

