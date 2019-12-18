42 Full-Size Christmas Trees In One Minnesota Home! 3 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 00:51s - Published 42 Full-Size Christmas Trees In One Minnesota Home! A Twin Cities home is bursting with holiday spirit, reports Frank Vascellaro (0:51). WCCO 4 News At 10 – December 17, 2019 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this