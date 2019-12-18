St. Louis Park May Ban Vaping Product Sales 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:47s - Published St. Louis Park May Ban Vaping Product Sales A Twin Cities suburb could become the first city in the state to ban the sale of vaping products in the new year, reports Mary McGuire (1:47). WCCO 4 News At 10 – December 17, 2019 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Flawyer RT @justplainbob: St. Louis Park isn't kidding around with a dangerous product marketed to kids. https://t.co/CFtlUjoLr9 2 days ago Robert Moffitt St. Louis Park isn't kidding around with a dangerous product marketed to kids. https://t.co/CFtlUjoLr9 2 days ago