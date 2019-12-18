Pro-Impeachment Rally Held At Capitol

Hundreds gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol ahead of Wednesday’s first big vote in the impeachment hearings, reports Marielle Mohs (2:53).



Tweets about this Susan Schaffer RT @DebBrya75982725: Anti-impeachment rally to be held in Bakersfield today in support of the main protest rally at the U.S. Capitol. 3-7… 12 hours ago Artstrada Magazine Pro-impeachment rallies held in Austin on eve of House vote https://t.co/95nhReAMtT via @KVUE Pro-impeachment ralli… https://t.co/tgHogqDvd2 13 hours ago WLOS On the eve of what's slated to be a historic day on Capitol Hill, one local group held a rally in downtown Ashevill… https://t.co/MhyrkZna88 14 hours ago Erica Moffitt-Dilks An impeachment rally is set to be held at 5:30 this evening on the Capitol steps. Details this am on @abc27News… https://t.co/WeGP5j6q25 1 day ago Liz Rose RT @NopeDC: https://t.co/ZURY76U1LL. IMPEACHMENT RALLY Washington DC impeachment rally will be held this WEDNESDAY morning (9:00 a.m.), De… 4 days ago Nope! https://t.co/ZURY76U1LL. IMPEACHMENT RALLY Washington DC impeachment rally will be held this WEDNESDAY morning (9:… https://t.co/KIYndFrXD0 4 days ago