Pro-Impeachment Rally Held At Capitol

Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 02:53s - Published < > Embed
Pro-Impeachment Rally Held At Capitol

Pro-Impeachment Rally Held At Capitol

Hundreds gathered at the Minnesota State Capitol ahead of Wednesday’s first big vote in the impeachment hearings, reports Marielle Mohs (2:53).

WCCO 4 News At 10 – December 17, 2019
