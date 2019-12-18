NASA Observatory Spots New Kind of Explosion on the Sun 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: AmazeLab - Duration: 01:03s - Published NASA Observatory Spots New Kind of Explosion on the Sun NASA spotted a never-before-seen magnetic explosion called a forced reconnection, which was triggered by an external eruption and caused tangled magnetic fields to explosively snap and realign. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this