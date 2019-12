Don't forget seniors when giving back this holiday season

WITH THE HOLIDAY SEASON AMONG US-- PEOPLE USUALLY BECOME LITTLEMOREGIVING.ADOPTING A FAMILY FOR THEHOLIDAYS -- OR DONATING TOYS TOKIDS IS A COMMON WAYPEOPLE GIVE BACK -- BUT THERE ISA LARGE PART OF THE POPULATIONTHAT ISOFTEN OVERLOOKED..FOX 47'S MEGAN HILER EXPLAINS.JINGLE BELLS SOUNDEMILY VANDEWIELE, LIFEENRICHMENT DIR.

AT THE WILLOWS"THEY ARE STILL SO EXCITED ABOUTCHRISTMAS, AND EVEN THOSE ONESTHAT HAVE KIND OF HAD ROUGHTIMES WITH CHRISTMAS IT'S STILLIMPORTANT THAT WE BUILD THOSELAST MEMORIES."IF YOU WALK THE HALLS AT THEWILLOWS AT OKEMOS, YOU'LL FINDMORE THAN 10 TREES, COUNTLESSSTRINGSOF LIGHTS, AND 'STOCKINGS HUNGBY THE CHIMNEY WITH CARE.'

BUTON ANOTHER TREE IS THE NAMES OFPEOPLE THAT ARE IN NEED OF ALITTLE HELP THIS HOLIDAY SEAON."MOST OF THE TIME IT'S EMPLOYEESAND RESIDENTS IN THEFACILITY...PEOPLE WE WORK WITHEVERYDAY,PEOPLE WE ARE CARING FOREVERYDAY WHO ARE IN NEED AND WHODON'T NECESSARILY HAVE THATSOCIOECONMOIC STATUS TO PROVIDETHAT EXTRAVAGANT CHRISTMAS."PEOPLE PASSING THE TREE CAN HELPTHEM OUT BY GRABBING A NAME ANDBUYING THEM GIFTS.

TFACILITY ALSO ACCEPTS CARDS ANDLETTERS FROM THE PUBLIC FOR IT'SRESIDENTS.

VANDEWIELESAYS JUST THIS SMALL GESTURE CANGO A LONG WAY."CARDS ARE ABSOLUTELY WELCOME,AND THEY ARE APPRECIATED.

WEDELIVER MAIL EVERYDAY AND JUSTTHE LOOKS ON THEIR FACES WHENTHEY EVEN GET MAIL SOMETIME ITSBILLS AND THEY'RE EXCITED."THEY HOPE THAT THIS WILL INSPIREMORE PEOPLE SPEND SOME TIME WITHTHE RESIDENTS OR SEND ALETTER OR TWO...NOT JUST AROUNDTHE HOLIDAYS--BUT YEAR ROUND."THEY'RE PEOPLE TOO AND JUSTBECAUSSE THEY MIGHT BE AT ANDEND OF LIFE STAGE AND OR THEY'VEKINDOF LIVED THEIR LIFE PER SEDOESN'T MEAN THEY'RE ANY LESS OFA PERSON." I'M MEGAN HILER, FOX47 NEWSTHE TRI-COUNTY OFFICE ON AGINGALSO DOES INIATIVES YEAR ROUNDTO HELP THE SENIORPOPULATION IF YOU WANT TO GETINVOLVED.IF YOU'RE INTERESTED IN GETTINGINVOLVED AT THE WILLOWS -- WEINCLUDED CONTACTINFORMATION ON THIS STORY ON FOX47 NEWS DOT CO