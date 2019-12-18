Gulfport Woman Sentenced to 20 Years for Producing Child Pornography and Sexual Battery of a Minor C

To the- charges in august.- - also in gulfport, a woman has - been sentenced to 20- years for producing child - pornography and sexual- battery of a minor, according t- state attorney- general jim hood.

- twenty-two year old anika moore- bruner of gulfport- appeared before harrison county- circuit court judge - christopher l.

Schmidt back in- late october, and entered an- open plea of guilty to one coun- of child exploitation and - one count of sexual battery.- on monday, judge schmidt- sentenced bruner to serve - 20 years on each count with the- sentences running - concurrently.

- bruner was arrested in february- of 2018 by investigators- with the state attorneys genera- 'crimes against children- task force' with assistance