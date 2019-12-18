Kim Kardashian 'in a good place' with sister Kourtney about her break from family reality show 2 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published Kim Kardashian 'in a good place' with sister Kourtney about her break from family reality show Kim Kardashian is in a "good place" with her sister Kourtney after years of being "in limbo" about her older sibling's involvement in the family reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Kim Kardashian in a 'good place' with sister Kourtney following her TV break https://t.co/c3gmQpgi… 1 day ago AceShowbiz Kim Kardashian Addresses 'KUWTK' Feud With Kourtney: We Are In a Good Place https://t.co/5X5y2n5vCM https://t.co/Yea9J6SFC2 2 days ago People Magazine SA Kim Kardashian in a ‘good place’ with sister Kourtney following her TV break - https://t.co/HOb5kibmm4 3 days ago Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Kim Kardashian in a 'good place' with sister Kourtney following her TV break… https://t.co/9131snjsxG 3 days ago