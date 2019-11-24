Pro-Impeachment Rally Held In Sacramento 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:16s - Published Pro-Impeachment Rally Held In Sacramento Hundreds rallied at the State Capitol Tuesday night to have their voices heard. They want President Trump impeached.

