Jaipur bomb blast: 4 convicted by court in 2008 case where 71 were killed

Four persons have been convicted for the nine bombs blasts that ripped through Jaipur’s walled city in May 2008 that killed 71 people.

Arguments on quantum of sentence will be held on Thursday, said prosecution counsel Shrichand.
