The World in Pictures

Some of the best images of the day taken by Reuters photographers across the globe and selected by our editors.



Tweets about this ruth a johnston RT @nytimes: On this day in November, with impeachment hearings underway, President Trump departed from the White House, passing reporters.… 31 seconds ago Rosemary Rey Willing to travel the world to take pics. 20 years of photography study, taking pictures of 3 kids while the squirm… https://t.co/M289HkT7JO 35 seconds ago Akwasi🇬🇭💯 So people won’t be posting portrait pictures again till school resumes 😂💔. Yapcn 1 minute ago Kate Rickey RT @Laurakmonty: @Wickedly_Loki_ @Aster_th @PeachyKeenBean7 @0SleeptilDawn @Euni5SOS @daisylynndoc @assassinswife @Lothiriel_1 @Hiddles_Wor… 2 minutes ago katelynn heustis RT @Macy_Michele: i just want to travel the world and take cute pictures with my love in as many places as possible. 😩 i hope 2020 brings u… 3 minutes ago eewolfs RT @leftistthot420: i think the vote for impeachment is gonna pass and trump is going to decide not to leave office and liberals are going… 3 minutes ago Isabel RT @Jopolkadot: “I feel so intensely the delights of shutting oneself up in a little world of one’s own, with pictures and music and everyt… 5 minutes ago ㅤㅤ RT @the_enricoism: I'm sharing these precious pictures to let the world know that no matter how stubborn they are, no matter how loud they… 5 minutes ago