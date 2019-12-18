Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Demi Lovato is a 'survivor' with new tattoo

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Demi Lovato is a 'survivor' with new tattoo

Demi Lovato is a 'survivor' with new tattoo

Demi Lovato is conquering her troubled past with a new neck tattoo declaring herself a "survivor".
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Firstladybizzle

Bella RT @iHeartRadio: Demi Lovato is cementing her status as a survivor with some new ink. 💕 https://t.co/k6hfOPCIzn 1 hour ago

JG_Swifty

jesus garcia RT @GMA: Demi Lovato is entering 2020 with a new tattoo that bears an important message. https://t.co/b2jbe7wF1k 1 hour ago

HhtNofficial

HHTNofficial Demi Lovato Debuts ‘Survivor’ Neck Tattoo While Posing In Bra With Boyfriend https://t.co/W3jPkdjzRP https://t.co/lJAl8TY4IV 2 hours ago

HHTN_Music

Gist center Demi Lovato Debuts ‘Survivor’ Neck Tattoo While Posing In Bra With Boyfriend https://t.co/GcnHDQ4GWT https://t.co/jDEMaQgOt2 2 hours ago

abbasivnb

PA Syed Ameen Abbasi Demi Lovato Pays Tribute To Her Addiction With ‘Survivor’ Tattoo https://t.co/O0lzim4f19 2 hours ago

GMA

Good Morning America Demi Lovato is entering 2020 with a new tattoo that bears an important message. https://t.co/b2jbe7wF1k 6 hours ago

MirrorCeleb

Mirror Celeb Demi Lovato overcomes drug abuse battle with 'survivor' tattoo https://t.co/S98MQbP9mA https://t.co/ZWZ8yzFolW 8 hours ago

homejobstopcom

homejobstop Demi Lovato Honors Sobriety With ‘Survivor’ Neck Tattoo https://t.co/ohMBlpXLur https://t.co/ofntrivr4b 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.