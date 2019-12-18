Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Monterey Mushrooms Agrees To Pay Santa Clara's Largest Water Pollution Lawsuit

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:11s - Published < > Embed
Monterey Mushrooms Agrees To Pay Santa Clara's Largest Water Pollution Lawsuit

Monterey Mushrooms Agrees To Pay Santa Clara's Largest Water Pollution Lawsuit

The country's biggest mushroom grower, located in the Bay Area, just agreed to pay $2.24 million in what has become Santa Clara's largest water pollution lawsuit.

Maria Medina reports.

(12-17-2019)
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Monterey Mushrooms Agrees To Pay Santa Clara's Largest #Water Pollution Lawsuit: CBS https://t.co/UYBjVhSJzl MORE… https://t.co/KshBjTMt3L 8 hours ago

KPIXtv

KPIX 5 The country's biggest mushroom grower, located in the Bay Area, just agreed to pay $2.24 million in what has become… https://t.co/fZcrQfyc6U 13 hours ago

HainesForSF

Shaun Haines 力是亮 Thoughts? San Francisco:: Monterey Mushrooms Agrees To Pay Santa Clara’s Largest Water Pollution Lawsuit… https://t.co/LkDBkIIpTc 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.