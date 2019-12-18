Monterey Mushrooms Agrees To Pay Santa Clara's Largest Water Pollution Lawsuit 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:11s - Published Monterey Mushrooms Agrees To Pay Santa Clara's Largest Water Pollution Lawsuit The country's biggest mushroom grower, located in the Bay Area, just agreed to pay $2.24 million in what has become Santa Clara's largest water pollution lawsuit. Maria Medina reports. (12-17-2019) 0

