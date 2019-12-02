Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Hrithik feeds Deepika Padukone chocolate cake

Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:57s - Published < > Embed
Hrithik feeds Deepika Padukone chocolate cake

Hrithik feeds Deepika Padukone chocolate cake

Actress Deepika Padukone recently had a fan moment when Bollywood's Greek God Hrithik Roshan fed her a chocolate cake with his
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Deepika compares Hrithik to dessert 'death by chocolate' [Video]Deepika compares Hrithik to dessert 'death by chocolate'

It seems Deepika Padukone has been bowled over by Hrithik Roshan's performance in his latest hit "War" as she just compared him to a dessert 'death by chocolate'.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.