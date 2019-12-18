Boris Johnson: The Prime Minister in profile 12 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:44s - Published Boris Johnson: The Prime Minister in profile A profile of Conservative leader Boris Johnson as his new government begins work after a landslide election victory. The Prime Minister won his parliamentary majority that will help push his Brexit deal through - something his predecessor Theresa May failed to do in 2017. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this