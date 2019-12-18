Global  

Gov. Phil Bryant declares state of emergency following Monday's tornado outbreak

Gov. Phil Bryant declares state of emergency following Monday's tornado outbreak Dec. 17, 2019
Gov. Phil Bryant declares state of emergency following Monday's tornado outbreak

Phil bryant issued a declaration of emergency after tornados swept through mississippi on monday.

Several tornadoes ripped through south mississippi on monday, including tornadoes in hinds, lawrence, jefferson davis, and amite counties representatives with the mississippi emergency management agency are out assessing damage across the state in south mississippi... seven




