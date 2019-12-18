Global  

Tornadoes hit South, killing 3 people

Two people died in Alabama. One person died in Louisiana.
Tornadoes hit South, killing 3 people

People were injured when storms hit sumrall.... damage was reported in the downtown area... heavy damage was reported on ashcot circle where trees fell on homes and cars.... there was also considerable damage reported in smith county, around mize, mississippi.... more than 5-thousand customers are without power in east mississippi meanwhile, governor kay ivey prays for the families of storm victims after an apparent tornado touched down in parts of the state.

Two people were killed in monday night's outbreak.

These pictures are from the city of demopolis about 100 miles west of montgomery.

That's where more than a dozen homes were badly damaged.

Officials with the national weather service will be out later today to determine if it was in fact a tornado that struck the area.

Over in louisiana one person killed after a tornado ripped through monday a school in rapides parish, louisiana was destroyed... police were on the scene to escort children away from the site of the wreckage once the storm passed.... numerous buildings were left in piles of broken wood and rubble.... power lines were also downed and cars heavily damaged.... many homes on the path of the storm were destroyed too... that




