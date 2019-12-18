JTS Mortgage Minute 12/17/19 - Be Prepared 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WCBI - Published JTS Mortgage Minute 12/17/19 - Be Prepared Jeff Farnham of JTS & Co. Mortgage Professionals explains that low mortgage rates have revitalized the market, and we'll be seeing their full impact on demand next year. This will mean bidding wars and increased competition on homes in 2020. Are you prepared? It's best to get pre-qualified now before you shop for homes. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend JTS Mortgage Minute 12/17/19 - Be Prepared Cg: housing market update 1. Mortgage applications for both purchase and refinance increased in the week ending november 2019. 2. Both indexes were up 4% week over week. 3. Mortgage rates stayed below 4% for the second straight week and borrowers responded positively. 4. The mortgage market is on track for its best year since 2007. 5. Following a decline in the first nine months of this year, mortgage rates have traded narrower during the last two months with a modest move upward due to an improved economic outlook. 6. While there has been a lag in the real estate market's response to lower rates, real estate volumes have shifted into a higher gear. 7. The overall economic landscape remains favorable. 8. Mortgage rates continue to be low, around 4%, which will attract buyers. 9. Employment levels are strong, and many recession claims have dissipated. ááááááááááááááááááááááááááá... 10. According to new statistics, more homes are being bought using va loans. 11. The department of veteran affairs says that their use rose in the 2019 fiscal year, which is the 8th straight year of growth. 12. It's helping a new generation of veterans and military families put down roots in communities across the country. 13. If you are a veteran, and are interested in buying a home, please give us a call to assist you through the homebuying process. 14. We see a lot of veterans on a weekly basis and are able to save them time and money verses the national lenders. 15. Even if you've started the process with a national lender, give us a call to compare interest rates and cost. 16. We consistently hear our costs are lower than many national lenders. 17. Or maybe you're frustrated with the lack of communication from your current lender. 18. Give jts & co. A call to see if we can help you finish out the process in a timely fashion. 19. Saving time and money, while having a local advisor is such a benefit, especially during a mortgage transaction. 20. Inevitably, you will have questions that may take in depth explanation. 21. We've found it's easier to explain, and understand, when you have that face to face availability. 22. Plus having a team that is local, trusted, and experienced on your side is invaluable. 23. This is something you don't realize, until you experience it! Cg: forecasts and predictions 24. Low mortgage rates started to revitalize the market at the end of the summer, but we won't see their full impact on demand for housing until next year. 25. Tightening supply of affordable homes will mean a rebound for bidding wars and increased competition on homes in 2020. 26. Which begs the question, are you prepared? 27. Being prequalified before you shop for homes eliminates the frustration of not being able to afford a home you've already picked out. 28. And with bidding wars in the near future, a prequalified offer lets agents and buyers know how serious you are and helps the process move along faster. 29. Prequalified offers from jts & co. Can often times cause you to win the bidding war simply because they trust you have the means to close the deal in a timely fashion. 30. Call your lifetime mortgage advisor at jts & co. To get your prequalification in hand and be ready for the new year of shopping for your dream home. Cg: lifetime mortgage advisors 31. At jts & co. We are your life-time mortgage advisor. 32. If you have questions about being prequalified or your va entitlement, please give us a call to discuss. 33. If you're considering a purchase or refinance, we will give you options that fit your situation best. 34. At jts & co. We are local. Trusted. And experienced. And we are your lifetime mortgage advisors. Thanks for joining me today, be sure to tune in next week. Reentry toss to wx today: clouds will linger through most of the day. Some areas of sunshine may mix in from northwest to southeast but it is expected to remain for most of the day cold and dreary. It will also be breezy with north and west winds 10-20 mph. Look for highs only in the 40s, with temperatures falling after sunset again. Tonight: lows tuesday night drop into the mid to upper 20s under a mostly clear sky. Winds





