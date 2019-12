Bihar woman shot in the neck after filing assault case and more news | OneIndia News 13 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 04:08s - Published Bihar woman shot in the neck after filing assault case and more news | OneIndia News ODISHA CM NAVEEN PATNAIK BACKS AMENDED CITIZENSHIP LAW, BIHAR WOMAN SET ON FIRE AFTER RAPE ATTEMPT DIES, BIHAR WOMAN SHOT IN NECK 2 DAYS AFTER FILING RAPE CASE: COPS, NIRBHAYA CASE: SC REJECTS CONVICT'S REVIEW PLEA, SC DECLINES TO STAY CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT, CAA PROTEST: MAMATA BANERJEE HOLDS THIRD PROTEST MARCH, BS YEDIYURAPPA: CAA WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IN KARNATAKA, CAA PROTEST: NORMALCY RETURNS IN GUWAHATI , CHIDAMBARAM HITS BACK AT MODI OVER CAA CHALLENGE, SEELAMPUR VIOLENCE: SIX PEOPLE ARRESTED, 3 FIRs FILED AND OTHER NEWS 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Polamoni RamaKrishna Yadav పోలమోని రామకృష్ణ యాదవ్ RT @ndtvfeed: Bihar Woman Shot In Neck 2 Days After Filing Rape Case, Critical: Cops https://t.co/37RQUfaJPX 5 hours ago Vivek RT @Vivek94890637: Bihar Woman Shot In Neck 2 Days After Filing Rape Case, Critical: Cops https://t.co/vDVe36xwNh 7 hours ago Vivek Bihar Woman Shot In Neck 2 Days After Filing Rape Case, Critical: Cops https://t.co/vDVe36xwNh 7 hours ago OneIndia Bihar woman shot in the neck after filing assault case and more news https://t.co/arPI7mA2Vy 8 hours ago No Frill Bihar Woman Shot In Neck 2 Days After Filing Rape Case, Critical: Cops - NDTV "Beti ko pada kar kya karoge"#Modi 8 hours ago