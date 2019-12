Six Chiefs named to Pro Bowl team 2 weeks ago < > Embed Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 00:28s - Published Six Chiefs named to Pro Bowl team Six Chiefs named to Pro Bowl team 0

Six Chiefs named to Pro Bowl team HUNGRY.YOU CAN HEAR FROM THE MAN COMINGUP AT 7:00 ON GOOD MORNINGAMERICA.THE NFL PRO BOWL ROSTER IS NOWOUT, AND IT LOOKS LIKE THECHIEFS HAVE PLENTY TO BE PROUDOF.RACHEL: SIX CHIEFS PLAYERSLEARNED LAST NIGHT THEY WERENAMED TO THE TEAM.PATRICK MAHOMES, FRANK CLARK,DEFENSIVE TACKLE CHRIS JONES,TIGHT END TRAVIS KELCE, ANDROOKIE MECOLE HARDMAN HAVE BEENNAMED STARTERS FOR THE AFC.WIDE RECEIVER TYREEK HILL WASALSO NAMED TO THE PRO BOWL TEAMFOR THE AFC FOR THE FOURTH TIME.MITCHELL SCHWARTZ AND TYRANNMATHIEU WERE SNUBBED.





