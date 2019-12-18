Falling Debris Kills Woman Walking Near Times Square

Chelsia Rose Marcius RT @NYDailyNews: Death from above Celebrated architect killed by debris falling from Midtown Manhattan building https://t.co/jgxbe3QAPe ht… 26 seconds ago

Susan Clarke Falling debris kills Manhattan architect as she was walking near Times Square https://t.co/ATcKt4OJc6 6 minutes ago

Recovering_Democrat RT @boston25: Falling debris kills woman in New York City https://t.co/CXwukaIYEz 37 minutes ago

Cathlene Sareli Falling debris kills woman on New York City sidewalk https://t.co/JLUZ0YzVlf via @nbcnews 1 hour ago

Carla M Antee New Yorkers On Edge After Falling Debris Kills Woman On Sidewalk https://t.co/2GjOJKuUBQ via @YouTube 1 hour ago

PulpNews Crime Falling debris #kills woman in Manhattan - Dec 18 @ 2:44 PM ET https://t.co/R7RVJKYSAh 1 hour ago

Claims Pages Falling Piece Of Building Facade Kills Woman In Manhattan: As New York City’s Department of Buildings continues its… https://t.co/cBVgYfEHV0 2 hours ago