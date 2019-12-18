Xmas cheer for Germany as business morale rises

Festive cheer in Germany.

The Christmas markets are doing a brisk trade ... And the economy's looking up, says the country's IFO institute.

Its closely watched business climate index takes the pulse of 9,000 firms across key sectors.

The latest survey shows morale at a six-month high.

December's 96.3 reading beat forecasts.

November's was also revised up.

IFO President Clemens Fuest.

SOUNDBITE (German), IFO PRESIDENT, CLEMENS FUEST, SAYING: "Expectations for the next six months have improved somewhat, but the current situation is still weak, and many companies want to cut production.

So the picture is mixed, but overall it went up." German output shrank in Q2 and only just grew in Q3.

Q4 is likely, the figures suggest, to see a 0.2 per cent rise.

There are some dark spots in the data: industry is in recession and will take time to recover, says the IFO.

But that process should be helped by a better outlook on global trade tensions.

And Britain's election result last week should increase clarity over Brexit.

Germany, it says, is heading into the New Year with more confidence.