Storm Damage

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published < > Embed
Storm DamageEPB spent this morning restoring power after last night's storm damage.
Brought some damage to the tennessee valley late monday night into tuesday morning.

News 12 now's taylor bishop joins us live with more.

Since this morning epb crews have been working to restore power to several areas affected by the storms. some roads like the one in collgeview drive were also forced to close due to downed power lines.

Several power outages are still being reported in parts of tennessee and north georgia.

Epb is reporting several scattered or minimal outages in parts of sale creek, ooltewah, collegedale, east ridge, downtown chattanooga, and lookout valley.

We will continue to follow the outages and will bring you outages and will bring you updates as we get them.

Reporting in chattanooga, taylor bishop news 12 now chattanooga is made up of hills, valleys, rivers



