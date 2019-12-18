Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Miley Cyrus teases new band with Cody Simpson

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:42s - Published < > Embed
Miley Cyrus teases new band with Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus teases new band with Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus has fuelled rumours suggesting she is forming a new musical duo with her boyfriend Cody Simpson by filing a trademark application for the name Bandit and Bardot.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are 'great' [Video]Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are 'great'

Australian musician Cody Simpson has insisted that he and Miley Cyrus are doing "great".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:46Published

Celebrity new couples in 2019 part 1! [Video]Celebrity new couples in 2019 part 1!

You can always rely on the A list to keep things interesting when it comes to new couples, and this year didn’t disappoint.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.