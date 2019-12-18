Miley Cyrus teases new band with Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus has fuelled rumours suggesting she is forming a new musical duo with her boyfriend Cody Simpson by filing a trademark application for the name Bandit and Bardot.



Recent related videos from verified sources Cody Simpson and Miley Cyrus are 'great' Australian musician Cody Simpson has insisted that he and Miley Cyrus are doing "great". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:46Published 1 week ago Celebrity new couples in 2019 part 1! You can always rely on the A list to keep things interesting when it comes to new couples, and this year didn’t disappoint. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published 1 week ago