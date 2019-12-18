Global  

Ashley Judd attacks Harvey Weinstein for shifting 'toxic shame' to accusers

Ashley Judd attacks Harvey Weinstein for shifting 'toxic shame' to accusers

Ashley Judd attacks Harvey Weinstein for shifting 'toxic shame' to accusers

Ashley Judd has become the latest Harvey Weinstein accuser to put the disgraced producer on blast after publicly complaining about his press treatment and being a ‘forgotten man’, for his work, as he fights allegations of sexual assault.
