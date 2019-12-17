Midmorning With Aundrea - December 17, 2019

That's nice.en enjoying the holiday treat in moderation.

We'll have some tips.

And, celebrating sesame street.

A look at the show's impact from one generation to another.

Plus, catching up with secret santa.

Midmorning starts right now.

Here's a change in the way you may be taking aspirin.

Aspirin regimens are no longer being recommended to prevent heart disease or stroke for healthy older americans..

Research showing it can cause severe bleeding inside your skull..

The american heart association and american college of cardiology changed their recommendation guidelines..

Reid binion has more.

The risks of an aspirin regimen for someone without heart disease..

May actually outweigh the benefits..

Taking a daily low-dose aspirin to help combat heart attacks and stroke..

Might increase your risks of severe bleeding in your brain..

In an analysis of past studies of over 130-thousand people..

Aged 42 to 74...given a low dose aspirin or a placebo... those who took the placebo had a point-four-six-percent risk of having bleeding inside their skulls... those who took low-dose of aspirin, the risk was point-six- three-percent of developing bleeding in the brain..

People from asian backgrounds and those with a body mass index under 25 had the highest risk.

A low-dose daily aspirin regimen had been recommended for older adults..

Thanks to aspirin's ability to prevent platelets from forming a clot in the arteries..

With this new evidence..

Aspirin is no longer recommended to prevent heart disease..

For healthy older adults who don't have high risk of developing or already have existing heart disease.

And may just be a waste of money..

Or worse..

It could even raise your risk of internal bleeding or bring on an early death.

For today's health minute, i'm reid binion.

The holidays can be a baker's delight!

All the treats that you look forward to throughout the year are plentiful during the season, but for those trying to be mindful of calories, jeremy roth has some advice on how to navigate those party platters.

Don't you just love the holiday season it's the most wonderful time of the year when you're surrounded by friends, family, and food...all.

The.

Food.

And while that may be your favorite part of the holidays, for others, it can be one test of will power after another.

If you're on a diet, or have certain food allergies, this time of year can feel like a mine field.

But have no fear, with a little planning, you can sail right through.

First, make sure you have a strategy.

Maybe eating at home before going to the party is the best way for you to avoid temptation.

And practice how you're going to graciously decline your aunt's special casserole, no matter how thick she lays on the guilt.

If you still want to partake, grab a plate, and fill it up once.

That's it.

This can help you avoid picking and snacking directly from serving dishes all night.

Another great way to make sure you can eat at an event is to simply bring your own dish.

Make something that falls in line with what you can have, and share it with the crowd.

For today's health minute, i'm jeremy roth.

Just ahead - recreating meals from tv and movies and television shows are full of fancy meals, back yard bbqs and - hallmark pastry shops.

Now, you-tube sensation andrew "ray" bringing food from the big screen, and from t-v, right to your table, in his you- tube series "binging wit babish."

Jamie wax has the story.

Reason: 11:13:45 // i named the show completely arbitrarily from the west wing, and now it's my entire brand and identity.

Track 1: youtube series binging with babish offers recipes rich in pop culture&.

Nats// rea funny comment track 2: he shows viewers how to replicate their favorite on-screen meals in their homes.

Nats//parks and rec burger cookoff 11;15:45 // parks and rec came on and--//ron and chris were having a burger cook-off.

Nats//parks and rec burger cookoff 11:15:55 and i was like, "what woul that burger actually taste in real-- like in real life?"

Oh i coul try it right here track 3: and with that&.

Binging with babish was born..

Nats// binging with babish pars and rec episode //i only intended to make the one.

People liked it.

I made another one.

People liked that.

I made another one.

And here we are now.

Track 4: he has recreated some of the most iconic meals in cinematic history..

Down to every detail nats// goodfellas shaving garlic with a razor blade for goodfellas prison sauce..

Nats//the office episode serving kevin's chili from the office on a piece of carpet nats// rum ham episode and even making the downright disgusting rum ham from it's always sunny in philadelphia..

Nat pop/ being with babish track 5: rea now has two spin-off series and two cookbooks..

A very common thread amongst//youtub ers is like, "i ha no idea that it would -- it would take off like this."

And-- i really didn't.

I-- the origins are-- are kind of-- a dark story almost.

I was deeply depressed and in-- and in-- a marriage that was-- i was not happy in my marriage and i need a creative outlet.

Track 6: a creative outlet born of familial memories andrew reason: 11:19:50 //my mother taught me to cook when i was very young.

She passed-- she passed away when i was 11.

And she taught me how to make cookies.

S//she would just go outside and get scoops of snow // and pour maple syrup over it and give it to us.

And i just ha-- i have a lot of very specific food memories of my childhood.

11:20:35 and it's one way that she gets to live on in what i do, and it's one way that i get to feel a little closer to her.

Track 7: she's not his only influence jamie wax: 11:21:29 it's interesting to me, it-- it struck me, your-- your mother annie, // she loved to cook.

Your father douglas is a professor.

Andrew reason: 11:21:39 yes.

Jamie wax: 11:21:40 and now you are teaching cooking.

Andrew reason: 11:21:42 yes.

// jamie wax: 11:21:50 do you think that that's-- am i being too analytical of you?

Andrew reason: 11:23:00 you're making me realize things i hadn't thought of before// wow, i really am my parents kid.

// this is like therapy.

We don't need the cameras nat pop track 8: when it comes to youtube stardom&rea strives to separate himself from the pack 11:46:13 // there's definitely an element of narcissism in-- in establishing yourself as an online personality.

You need to be self- absorbed in some ways.// and-- that was something that i was tryin' to combat with not showing my face.

I wanted to make a show that was purely about the food.// nat pop/harold and kumar track 9: we joined him behind the scenes to recreate sliders from harold and kumar go to white castle andrew rea: 14:36:45 exactly.

So for-- scientific comparison, 'cause, you know, accuracy is paramount to the show, i have some-- some of these frozen sliders here-- // andrew rea: 14:37:14 so we have a nice square little patty.

Jamie wax: 14:37:16 very thin.

Andrew rea: 14:37:17 yeah, very-- very thin.

That's why i-- i wanna weigh it.

'cause i wanna see exactly what kinda target we're tryin' to hit.

// andrew rea: 14:38:37 yeah.

And i think we're gonna have to do that en masse.

Because-- the whole idea with these burgers when you cook them is that they steam on a bed of onions.

Jamie wax: 14:50:09 i gotta say, i love how well thought all of this stuff is for you.

It's-- it's really-- it's important to you to get this right.

Andrew rea: 14:50:15 yeah, i mean, we wanna make something//that resembles the foods from their favorite fiction.

Andrew rea: 14:52:03 and then one of the-- hallmarks of-- of-- white castle burgers wh when we come back, after all these years, children are still finding their way to sesame street.

A tribue ahead on mid morning.

For the first time ever, this year's kennedy center honors celebrate a t-v show.

Sesame street has revolutionized how we think about childhood and the world.

The ceremony, which airs sunday on cbs, pays tribute to the program's co- creators, and especially the muppets.

Anthony mason has more.

Mason / sesame street / kleaveland + castagna nat sot: sesame street instrumental mason: "oh hey, big bird, hi!

Big bird: "oh anthony.

How are you?"

Mason: "i'm good can you help me?"

Big bird: "oh, o sure.

I can help you.

What do you need?"

Mason: "can yo tell me how to get to sesame street?"

Big bird: "can tell you how to get to sesame street?

Oh, you bet."

Nat sot: "how to get t sesame street&" narr: for 50 years, its been the favorite address for kids to learn the alphabet& nat : "c is for cookie that's good enough for me" learn to count... nat : "one, two three, four" or learn about life nat : "let me see wha you look like when you're happy!"

Mason: "is thi the place big bird?"

Big bird: "gee, don't know."

Grover: "hi guys.

Abby cadabby: "hi hi."

Grover: "wha are you doing here?"

Big bird: "grover, abby grover: "big bird anthony."

Mason: "hi, yo guys."

Abby: "hi, how y doin'?"

Mason: "hi abby tell me, why is sesame street such a special place?"

Big bird: "it is place where no matter who you are or what you look like, you're welcome."

Abby: "this is tru whether you're a grouch or a big bird...a fairy or a monster" grover: "or snufflupagus.

I mean all of those people, they are our friends."

Nat: "women ca help to find cures for diseases&" narr: not only are the muppets all different colors on sesame street... from the beginning, so were the actors... nat: "hola, hey!

Manzano: "i wa stunned."

Thes people of color in a neighborhood that looked like my neighborhood."

Narr: sonia manzano was 21 when she joined the cast in the third season in 1971 nat "hiya maria.

"oh, oscar.

Yo scared me."

Narr: one of the first latino actors to have a lead role on tv nat : "i'll be you partner!"

She would play maria for 44 years mason: "ther aren't that many actors who play a part as long as you did."

Manzano: "i kno i just gotta keep at it til i got it right.

Mason: "why di you stick with it so long?"

Manzano: "because th needs of the kids changed every year.

// i grew up on sesame street.

// we were allowed to age which was unheard of."

Mason: "the sho had a mission right from the beginning?"

Manzano: "th show came out of the civil rights movement.

We were gonna change the world.

I understood what the mission of the show was nat : "elmo think whoopi's skin is a very pretty brown."

Morrisett: "th goal was to have children entering school prepared to succeed."

Narr: an idea hatched when lloyd morrisett, then with the carnegie corporation, had dinner with joan ganz cooney, a producer with public televsion lloyd morrisett: "and after dinne i asked her, 'joan do you think television could be used to teach young children?'

That's the beginning."

Narr: ganz cooney studied the idea, wrote this report, and realized, as she told 60 minutes in 2017... ganz cooney: "that it would b demonstrating what children's television could do for children.

And that would be huge."

Nat: "action!

Narr: but the muppets almost weren't part of the show: ganz cooney: "ji henson did not want to do a children's show, a little children's show because he didn't want to be identified as a children's entertainer."

Narr: but henson came around.

Nat : "here we go anytime.

Take it away&" and in 1969, sesame street went on the air.... nat : sally you've never seen a street like sesame street mason: "what wa the show like in the early days?"

Manzano: "it wa very raw.

It was almost like live television.

Nat manzano: "w would do one rehearsal and then you take it."

Mason: "had yo ever acted with puppets before?

" manzano: "no.

No down at the puppeteer at my feet, frank oz who plays grover, said, 'quit looking at the man down there."

Narr: frank oz ... jim henson... and carroll spinney who played big bird and oscar the grouch have since been succeeded by a second generation of puppeteers: vogel: "we'r actors from the elbow up."

Narr: matt vogel, who now performs big bird & the count, is puppet captain for the show: matt vogel: "oh, see how sa the puppets are?"

Leslie carrara- rudolph: "i-- can't even-" matt vogel: "they're so sad.

Carrara- rudolph: "--don' even look at me."

Vogel: "we'll g out and do live shows // and we'll go in with the puppet on our arm, and a child in front of us, the child does not see us at all.

//they see those characters and they believe in them instantly.

It does not matter at all that we are there."

Nat : "this is near& narr: everyone it seems has a favorite muppet... nat : "this i faaar!"

Mason: "are yo comfortable, grover?"

Vogel: "yeah, think so."

Narr: grover has always been mine: mason: "wha kinds of things are you curious about grover?"

Grover: "i a curious about bunny rabbits.

I am curious about why the sky is blue and not polka dot.

I am curious if the letter o is jealous of the letter q because it has that little tail thing on it.

Do you know the answer?"

Mason: "i do no know the answer."

Grover: i am also curious now if your mommy usually dresses you."

Mason: "no anymore, grover."

Grover: "is tha why you forgot to wear your tie?"

Mason: "sorry do you feel disrespected?"

Grover: "hey, i' not wearing anything.

Not a problem."

The kennedy center is giving our nation's highest performing arts award to a television program for the very first time mason: "so ho do you feel about about winning the kennedy center honors?"

Abby: "we wo up next - a little holiday cheer can go a