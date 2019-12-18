Court rules Downey an 'active participant' in IRA bombing

Convicted IRA member John Downey was an "active participant" in the July 1982 Hyde Park bombing, the High Court has ruled.

Families of four British soldiers killed in the bombing brought a civil case against Downey, after a criminal case collapsed.

Solicitor Matt Jury acting for Sarah-Jane Young, daughter of one of the victims, who brought civil action against Downey, spoke outside the Royal Courts of Justice and said "justice has prevailed".

Report by Blairm.

