Court rules Downey an 'active participant' in IRA bombing

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 02:01s
Convicted IRA member John Downey was an "active participant" in the July 1982 Hyde Park bombing, the High Court has ruled.

Families of four British soldiers killed in the bombing brought a civil case against Downey, after a criminal case collapsed.

Solicitor Matt Jury acting for Sarah-Jane Young, daughter of one of the victims, who brought civil action against Downey, spoke outside the Royal Courts of Justice and said "justice has prevailed".

Hyde Park bombing: 'Forgotten victims finally remembered'

The High Court has found John Downey was an "active participant" in the IRA's Hyde Park bombing in...
BBC News - Published

High Court rules IRA suspect John Downey was 'active participant' in Hyde Park bombing

The High Court has ruled that a convicted IRA member was an "active participant" in the 1982 Hyde...
Independent - Published Also reported by •BBC Local NewsTelegraph.co.uk



lauraaloane

Laura Anna Loane RT @julianoneill: High Court in London rules John Downey ‘was active participant’ in IRA Hyde Park bombing in 1982, in a civil action broug… 5 hours ago

unclejohnCC

Johnny M 👨‍🎨🤓⛳🏌️‍♂️🇬🇧🇺🇸🇮🇱 RT @RuthDE: Great news: "High Court rules IRA suspect John Downey was 'active participant' in Hyde Park bombing" https://t.co/fCTE7hLa76 7 hours ago

thedailywake

DAILY WAKE® 🇺🇸 High Court rules IRA suspect John Downey was ‘active participant’ in Hyde Park bombing https://t.co/EcSLDW8jyu https://t.co/TPuTBP12jr 8 hours ago

bigchap57

alvin mc RT @mcbronto: Excellent news... High Court rules IRA suspect John Downey was 'active participant' in Hyde Park bombing https://t.co/BXApiu… 11 hours ago

canisgallicus

Michelle Clarke RT @NewstalkFM: A High Court judge in the UK has ruled Donegal man John Downey was an 'active participant' in the 1982 Hyde Park bombing ht… 12 hours ago

NewstalkFM

Newstalk A High Court judge in the UK has ruled Donegal man John Downey was an 'active participant' in the 1982 Hyde Park bo… https://t.co/NPJtD7htnD 12 hours ago

yazzooguy

Brian James High Court rules IRA suspect John Downey was 'active participant' in Hyde Park bombing which four soldiers died, He… https://t.co/k8psc6vhz2 12 hours ago

Tracybelleview

Whitey UK court rules John Downey was 'active participant' in 1982 IRA Hyde Park bombing (via @thejournal_ie) https://t.co/B6QpLAafU9 13 hours ago


John Downey was responsible for 1982 attack [Video]John Downey was responsible for 1982 attack

The High Court has decided that IRA member John Downey was responsible for the 1982 Hyde Park bombing in which four British soldiers were killed.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:13Published

