Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Brie Larson thrilled to make Google's Top 10 red carpet searches list

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published < > Embed
Brie Larson thrilled to make Google's Top 10 red carpet searches list

Brie Larson thrilled to make Google's Top 10 red carpet searches list

Brie Larson has won countless acting awards but she's really thrilled to end 2019 as one of Google's Top 10 most-searched red carpet stars.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Brie Larson on Making It Into Google's Top 10 Red Carpet Searches List: What An Accomplishment!

The leading lady of 'Captain Marvel' joins the likes of Lady GaGa, Caitlyn Jenner, 'Pose' star Billy...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk RT @FilmNewsWeb: https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Brie Larson thrilled to make Google's Top 10 red carpet searches list https://t.co/l5JzdepJLx http… 4 days ago

People_SA

People Magazine SA Brie Larson thrilled to make Google’s Top 10 red carpet searches list - https://t.co/Zwc5BwXiOQ 6 days ago

FilmNewsWeb

Film-News.co.uk https://t.co/udSaR9O9wD Brie Larson thrilled to make Google's Top 10 red carpet searches list… https://t.co/fhDFojA8zu 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

2019's Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments [Video]2019's Best Red Carpet Fashion Moments

As 2019 draws to a close, we want to look at some of the best red carpet outfits from the year especially from the likes of Lady Gaga, Emily Blunt and more!

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:12Published

Top 20 Biggest Video Game Fails of the Decade [Video]Top 20 Biggest Video Game Fails of the Decade

With so many great achievements in gaming, it’s such a shame when things go so wrong. For this list, we’re looking at the biggest failures of the gaming industry from 2010 to 2019. These were..

Credit: WatchMojo     Duration: 21:42Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.