Millie's Movement raises nearly $19K

Millie’s Movement raises nearly $19K

Millie’s Movement raises nearly $19K

Christmas is nearly a week away now and one 10-year-old Bay St.

Louis girl made sure every child in need wakes up that morning with a gift.
Millie’s Movement raises nearly $19K

We will have a - recap - of this vote.

- - christmas is nearly a week away- now and one 10-year-old - bay st.

Louis girl made sure- every child in need wakes up- that- morning with a gift.- you may remember millie brignon- brig-no-knee- , a news 25 hometown hero on a- mission to band together- kids across the coast by raisin- - - - money to buy toys for kids in - need through 'toys for tots.'

- this year her goal was $10,000.- through local fundraising - efforts, she far surpassed that- goal, filling 18 carts and- clearing target shelves this- weekend!- - "this year we helped about 175- girls in the- 10-12 age division, but we- filled every slot.we bought lik- every headphone off the - shelves, all the bluetooth- speakers, all the dolls and - everything.

It was so - much fun.

It means a lot to me- and it feels great to have more- than what i've had- - - - before."- millie's movement raised nearly- $19,000 this season.- after filling every toys for- tots need this year, they're- now




