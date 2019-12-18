Global  

MAN GIVES CLOTHES OFF HIS BACK TO ST. JOSEPH FAMILY EVACUATING HOUSE FIRE

Video Credit: KQTV
Making deliveries isn't uncommon for Domino’s workers, but early Saturday morning Kenneth Ebling made a very special one
St.

Joseph family is counting their blessings after a fire destroyed their home last weekend... they say its all thanks to the power of social media, and a selfless domino's employee.

&lt;&lt;ron johnson reporting deliveries aren't out of the ordinary for staff at this local domino's, on 22nd st., but recently that staff gave a family in need a very special one.

[kenneth ebling] that's what i do i help peoplekenneth ebling was at his job friday night when a power outage kept him and his co-workers from working, that's when they noticed something was wrong.

[ebling] we were waiting for it to come back on so we could clean the store and we could smell the smoke.

He says when they went outside to see what was the matter seen the fire truck go up there so we figured we check it out.

They came upon this large fire just up the street from their store and a man who barely escaped his home with no time to grab clothes.

[ebling] i seen cj running around in his underwearon that cold night, kenneth says he offered the shirt off his back to cj schock.

As the flames destroyed schock's family home.

The other staff at domino's stepped in, offering clothes for schock's young son.

Word quickly spread on social media about the simple act of kindness[ebling] there's still good people in the town prayers to all,and it proves to be the gift that keeps on giving, as the schock family says they've received a flood of donations in the few days since the fire[cj schock] it's really been eyeopening just seeing how much support that we've got from the community just strangers, friends family, and even companies.[damara schock] we have friends and strangers just go out to the store and buy our kids brand new stuff you knowthough they lost everything in the fire, the schocks say they've gained so much more, what started as one small selfless act they say insipired an entire community to make a big difference.[d schock] they've gone above and beyond.>> the schocks say they've received almost $3,000 dollars through a go-fund-me effort, in addition to countless donations.




