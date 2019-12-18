PETA Purchases Starbucks Stock to Make Non-Dairy Options Free 1 week ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published PETA Purchases Starbucks Stock to Make Non-Dairy Options Free PETA announced its new role as a shareholder of Starbucks Corporation on Tuesday.

