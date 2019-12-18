Global  

Las Vegas Bowl coaches arrive

Coaches for Boise State and Washington arrived last night in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Bowl is happening Saturday at Sam Boyd Stadium.
CLOSER TO THE LAS VEGAS BOWL!THE COACHING STAFFS FROM BOTHTEAMS ARE NOW IN THE VALLEY!BOISE STATE'S BRYAN HARSIN ANDWASHINGTON'S CHRIS PETERSENBOTH TOOK PART IN A V-I-PRECEPTION..THIS YEAR'S MATCHUP ISUNIQUE.IT'S PETERSEN'S FINAL GAMEBEFORE HE STEPS AWAY FROMCOACHING..IT JUST SO HAPPENS HE'S FACINGHIS OLD TEAM --BOISE STATE..YOU CAN CATCH THE GAME SATURDAYAT 4-30 RIGHT HERE ON CHANNEL13..HAPPENING TODAY - - ONE CHARITYIS




