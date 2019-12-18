Global  

This ‘Charlie Brown’ Christmas Tree is a Reminder of the Ongoing Wildfires in Australia

This 'Charlie Brown' Christmas Tree is a Reminder of the Ongoing Wildfires in Australia

This ‘Charlie Brown’ Christmas Tree is a Reminder of the Ongoing Wildfires in Australia

As bushfires rage, Australian artist creates burnt, holiday-themed tree installation.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.
The Burnt Christmas Tree Helping Bushfire Victims [Video]The Burnt Christmas Tree Helping Bushfire Victims

A burnt Christmas tree sculpture in Sydney is serving as a poignant reminder of the damage caused by bushfires in Australia this year. Made from charred branches and household debris from the fires,..

