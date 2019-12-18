Could Pete Buttigieg be an Unlikely Beneficiary of President Trump’s Impeachment? 1 day ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:09s - Published Could Pete Buttigieg be an Unlikely Beneficiary of President Trump’s Impeachment? Some political strategists think one person who could benefit most from an impeachment trial of President Trump is…Pete Buttigieg? Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.