UK family left homeless at Christmas after B&Q truck ploughs through house

A family in Essex has been left homeless for Christmas after a B&Q articulated truck ploughed into the side of their £300,000 home Tuesday morning (December 17).

Homeowner David Hill, 31, today told how he was abruptly woken in the early hours of the morning after hearing a "huge thud".

And after investigating the noise, he discovered an enormous truck in the front of his house in Harlow, Essex, and rushed upstairs to get his wife Hannah, 28.

This afternoon engineers were inspecting the end-of-terrace, two-bedroom property which is believed to have been damaged structurally in the 3.30 am crash.