Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Not only does he eat and sleep with cows, this Indian man bathes in their faeces

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:03s - Published < > Embed
Not only does he eat and sleep with cows, this Indian man bathes in their faeces

Not only does he eat and sleep with cows, this Indian man bathes in their faeces

This man in Ahmedabad, India, treats the cows he lives with as family members - he even washes himself in their urine and faeces.

The 45-year-old entrepreneur has four cows living on his farm and he eats, drinks and even sleeps with them.

Vijay Parsana said: "I own four cows, Radha, Radha Ji, Poonam, Bhole and Saraswati – I keep them at my farm in on the city’s outskirts.

Radha Ji is our baby.

The entire family dotes on her.

When I visit the farm, she sleeps in my bed with me.

"I bring her home at least thrice a week.

I removed the seats in my SUV so she can travel comfortably.

I take her to my apartment so that people become more aware of cows and how they can change our lives for the better.

"My neighbours adore her so much.

Children take selfies with her and shower her with their love.

"Cows are like gold jewellery.

We must protect them like we protect our wealth.

If we do so, slaughterhouses will automatically close down.

This footage was filmed in January 2019.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

acemcnamee

Corky RT @jsreinecker: If you put out almond milk and gluten free cookies for Santa, not only does he put coal in your stocking, he suffocates yo… 36 minutes ago

ahsanirfan85

Ahsan Irfan Does fixing your sleep help you with self-discipline? YES! My book shows you how. Only USD 4.99. 👇 https://t.co/S01BMIxerH 3 hours ago

BlindedPride

Bᴇᴇᴅʏ~❀ Waking, the tired leader was eyeing at his alarm clock with slight annoyance. Four hours of sleep only? Why does… https://t.co/MmcS65aRo5 4 hours ago

emmash80

Emma #MustBeAMarxist 🌹 @bbclaurak Your obsession with labour, and in particular Jeremy Corbyn is pathetic. Does it make you feel good to t… https://t.co/Qb77z1lglY 8 hours ago

sunfIovvervoI6

emily. fucking. misses. harry. Me: *does not sleep for 48 hours and stays up all night in 50 degree weather and being soaking wet and only eating… https://t.co/vOLMw7bzb5 9 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.