Not only does he eat and sleep with cows, this Indian man bathes in their faeces

This man in Ahmedabad, India, treats the cows he lives with as family members - he even washes himself in their urine and faeces.

The 45-year-old entrepreneur has four cows living on his farm and he eats, drinks and even sleeps with them.

Vijay Parsana said: "I own four cows, Radha, Radha Ji, Poonam, Bhole and Saraswati – I keep them at my farm in on the city’s outskirts.

Radha Ji is our baby.

The entire family dotes on her.

When I visit the farm, she sleeps in my bed with me.

"I bring her home at least thrice a week.

I removed the seats in my SUV so she can travel comfortably.

I take her to my apartment so that people become more aware of cows and how they can change our lives for the better.

"My neighbours adore her so much.

Children take selfies with her and shower her with their love.

"Cows are like gold jewellery.

We must protect them like we protect our wealth.

If we do so, slaughterhouses will automatically close down.

This footage was filmed in January 2019.