Hong Kong-China unrest spills into soccer beef

The violent civil unrest that has rocked Hong Kong for months spilled over into a soccer matchup between the city and China's national team.

The game took place in South Korea and the league said it took steps to ensure there were no political banners among the fans.

It wasn't enough.

And, as the Chinese national played before the match Hong Kong fans attempted to drown it out with booing.

Disrespecting the anthem is a crime in China.

They also sang songs associated with the protest movement.

Back in China, television coverage of the match didn't show the anthem or the booing.

Instead they cut to footage of the players shaking hands.

Outside the stadium, fans on both sides made it clear this game cut much deeper than a mere game of soccer.

This man said one China, two teams, one country, two systems. China won the game, two-nil.