Premier League 2019/20 on TV – Week 18 and Christmas preview

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts and BBC MOTD Magazine writer Jake Wilson bring you up to speed on the upcoming round of Premier League games on TV.Check out the brand new MOTDmag.com a football website dedicated to young fans of the beautiful game!For all the latest TV, movie and entertainment news, interviews, comment and analysis visit: http://www.radiotimes.com/You can follow us on Flipboard: https://flipboard.com/@RadioTimes Like our page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/radiotimes/Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RadioTimesAnd we're here on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/radiotimes/?hl=en
myriamvanpersie

Myriam RT @kurdhabibi: After each goal Salah practises the sujood (prostration) and exposes a very Islamic symbol to the world. How many people wa… 15 minutes ago

Profit_Rush

Profit Rush Smarkets Bet £50 Get £10: https://t.co/h7K30HIkvW 24 minutes ago

paddymcdonagh35

Paddy @JamesPearceLFC Exactly we did the same a week or so back in the Premier league. Think its down to the lads being s… https://t.co/WaE2gKWnVw 39 minutes ago

DanielGrayLFC

Daniel Gray Can Ally Mcoist commentate in the Premier league every week please? 43 minutes ago

DrKavarga

Dr. Kavarga Listen to Dr. Kavarga Podcast, Episode 2176: 2019-20 Barclay's Premier League, Week 18 Fixtures Preview by Kings Wi… https://t.co/fNqosMPPDZ 59 minutes ago

onlyjackarmy

Richie Phillips ⚫⚪🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 @ND__15 @primevideosport @LFC @LCFC So far so good. I've been saying this for years. I agree with Simon Jordan's co… https://t.co/VmEMSiu9wW 1 hour ago

Djvngxbawa

Gladson Msiska Fan Account. RT @sssaqaw: Can’t believe we sucked off Hudson odoi for a 180k a week contract when he‘s NEVER scored a premier league goal. Btec mason gr… 1 hour ago

FreddieNeedham8

freddie Needham RT @Vintage442: Eddie Howe, back in 1994, part of the Bournemouth Youth Training Scheme, earning £37 per week. Howe went on to represent Th… 1 hour ago


Premier League 2019/20 on TV – Week 17 preview [Video]Premier League 2019/20 on TV – Week 17 preview

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts and BBC MOTD Magazine deputy editor Mark Parry bring you up to speed on the upcoming round of Premier League games on TV. Check out the brand new MOTDmag.com a..

Credit: Radio Times     Duration: 28:57Published

Premier League 2019/20 on TV – Week 16 preview [Video]Premier League 2019/20 on TV – Week 16 preview

RadioTimes.com sport editor Michael Potts brings you up to speed on the upcoming round of Premier League games on TV. For all the latest TV, movie and entertainment news, interviews, comment and..

Credit: Radio Times     Duration: 14:58Published

