Happy Birthday, Billie Eilish!

Happy Birthday, Billie Eilish!.

Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O'Connell turns 18 years old today.

Here are five fun facts about the singer.

1.

Eilish has been writing music since she was 11 years old.

2.

She wears oversized clothing to prevent people from judging her body.

3.

“The Office” is her favorite show.

4.

Eilish often collaborates with her brother, Finneas O'Connell.

5.

She is the first artist born in the 2000s to have a No.

1 album.

Happy Birthday, Billie Eilish!