Survivor recalls encounter with EF-2 tornado in Guntown

And left damage behind in at least 25 of mississippi's 82 counties.

The governor spoke this morning at a meeting with the mississippi emergency management agency in pearl.

Nearly thirty tornadoes could be confirmed by the national weather service.

Mema reports about 150 homes damaged and at least 15 people were injured during the storms.... but thankfully no deaths were reported in mississippi.

In north mississippi the guntown area was one of the hardest hit communities in yesterdays storms..

Take a look at this taken with the wtva sky-view drone... one resident says he and his family were lucky to get out of their home alive as it was struck by a tornado... wtva's wayne hereford spoke with him about the ordeal and joins us live with what he had to say... this is colt lane one of the hardest hit areas in guntown.

I spoke with brad boerner who said watching wtva and taking quick action likely saved he and his family's life.

Take pkg "i got a tornado warning on my phone .

And i went into the house and turned on the wtva and was listening to matt laubahn and he gave me about a sixty second head- start to get to the safe spot."

Brad boerner took me inside of what is left of his home and showed me just how he and his family made it out safely.

"you can tell by this chair where i usually sit there's some really big shards of glass.

That would have landed probably on me."

" i want to show you my hot water heater.

It was just right above me.

And water was just pouring out of it into the floor.

And there was electrical wires just hanging down around us.

It was pretty scary trying to get through here out the back door."

"this is what i saw immediately when i came out the back .

You can tell the massive destruction.

This happened in approximately ten seconds max!'

Brad and his family will live to see another day.

Nearby, a preacher lost his church building to the storm.

He put it all into perspective..

"oh yeah.

We start all over .

At least we're alive and this is just stuff.

Important stuff but stuff."

Coming up at six we'll take a look at how people are pitching in to help the folks in guntown who need it.

Reporting live in guntown wayne hereford wtva nine news.

The lee county board of supervisors held an emergency meeting this evening to unanimously approved a proclamation declaring the existence of a local emergency in the county in response to damage caused by ef - 2 tornado on yesterday in the guntown area.

A local declaration of emergency allows lee county to apply for state and possibly federal aid to reimburse lee county for infrastructure repairs and related expenses.

This should speed recovery efforts so the county can purchase equipment or quickly contract with companies to haul off debris.

We declared emergency proclamation because of the weather last night on the 16th and the tornados see can we get some help in here to our constitutes especially in the guntown area where we had so much damage state law requires supervisors to review the need for the declaration every thirty days..