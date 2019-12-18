Global  

'Bill & Ted Face the Music' First-Look Photos Are Here

The third film of the franchise arrives in theaters next year on August 21.

Keanu Reeves returns as Ted (Theodore) Logan.

And Alex Winter returns as Bill S.

Preston, Esq.

They are joined by William Sadler, who played Death in 1991's 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.'.

The film sees the time-traveling rockers tasked with creating a song to save the universe.

Other castmembers include Kid Cudi, Samara Weaving and 'Barry' star Anthony Carrigan.

'Face the Music' was helmed by 'Galaxy Quest' director Dean Parisot
