17-year-old US animator creates stop motion video of popular meme Baby Yoda and it's taking the internet by storm

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 00:53s
17-year-old US animator creates stop motion video of popular meme Baby Yoda and it's taking the internet by storm

17-year-old US animator creates stop motion video of popular meme Baby Yoda and it's taking the internet by storm

17-year-old self-taught animator Ben Treat makes a perfectly realistic clay animation using stop motion of the internet phenomenon Baby Yoda from the TV series "The Mandalorian".

The cool video, which received over 1.5 million likes on TikTok, the social media platform favoured by Gen Z, was filmed on Friday (December 13).

Footage shows the intricate behind-the-scenes process and adorable final product.

Ben, from Fort Collins in Colorado, told Newsflare: "This animation was created over a 14 hour time period, as 6 hours was spent sculpting, 6 hours was spent animating and 2 hours with post-production.

"Stop motion is created by taking individual pictures, 24 per every second of animation, and applying tiny changes to give the illusion of movement!" Ben (@franticframes) boasts over 100,700 followers on TikTok and over 22,000 followers on Instagram.
