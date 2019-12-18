Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Fires Six Senior Executives 8 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:18s - Published Bed Bath & Beyond CEO Fires Six Senior Executives Bed Bath & Beyond's CEO fired six senior executives including the chief merchandising officer, the marketing officer, and the digital officer all in an effort to revive the company. 0

