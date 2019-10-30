Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

A look at the manufacturers involved in the PSA-FCA merger

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 02:07s - Published < > Embed
A look at the manufacturers involved in the PSA-FCA merger

A look at the manufacturers involved in the PSA-FCA merger

Group PSA and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles are merging.

Here's a look at the manufacturers involved.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

maxfawcett

Max Fawcett @ShanahanMTL Again, are you kidding? The growth was from subsidies for manufacturers -- look at China. Look at the… https://t.co/3cvDf3Rmk2 16 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Reports: Fiat Chrysler and French rival PSA Peugeot agree to merger [Video]Reports: Fiat Chrysler and French rival PSA Peugeot agree to merger

A new automotive giant is being formed as a merger will happen with FCA and PSA.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.